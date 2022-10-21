Rural America is Losing Patience

|
From all across the country, I’m hearing that communities without broadband are tired of waiting for a broadband solution. Local broadband advocates and politicians tell me that folks with little or no broadband are hounding them about when they are going to see a broadband solution.
A large part of the frustration is that folks have heard that broadband is coming to rural America but aren’t seeing any local progress or improvement. A big part of this frustration is that folks aren’t given realistic time frames for when they might see a solution. Politicians all gladly told the public that they had voted to solve rural broadband when the IIJA infrastructure legislation was enacted in November 2021. But almost nobody told folks the actual timelines that go along with the broadband funding.
Consider the timeline to build broadband as a result of various kinds of funding:
In all cases, ISPs can build earlier than the dates cited above. ISPs realize that the longer they delay construction, the higher the likely cost of the construction. But some grants have built-in delays, such as completing an environmental study before any grant funds are released. Many ISPs are going to suffer from supply chain issues with materials and labor and might not be able to speed up a lot.
The big problem is that people without good broadband want a solution now, not years from now. A family with a freshman in high school doesn’t want to hear that a broadband solution won’t reach them until after that student graduates from high school. People are getting frustrated by announcements from state and local politicians telling them a solution is coming—especially since most announcements aren’t being truthful about the possible timeline. Unfortunately, politicians like to deliver the good news but don’t want to be the ones to announce that faster broadband might reach folks between 2025 and 2028.
Folks are further frustrated when they hear that local governments are creating partnerships or giving grants to ISPs from ARPA funding—but again, with no immediate action or disclosures of the timeline. I am the last person in the world to give advice to local politicians—but I know if I didn’t have broadband at my home, I’d want to hear the truth about when it’s coming. This must be tough for rural politicians who have negotiated partnerships with good ISPs but know that a broadband solution is still likely years in the future.
