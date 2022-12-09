A Repeat Performance for Cable TV 3Q22

Traditional cable providers in the United States continue to lose cable TV customers at the same fast pace as the second quarter of the year. In the third quarter, the cable companies list 1.68 million customers after losing over 1.65 million customers in the second quarter.

These numbers come from Leichtman Research Group, which compiles most of these numbers from the statistics provided to stockholders, except for Cox, which is privately held and estimated. Leichtman says this group of companies represents 96% of all traditional U.S. cable customers.

2Q 2022 Change Change Comcast 16,582,000 (562,000) -3.3% Charter 15,291,000 (204,000) -1.3% DirecTV 13,500,000 (400,000) -2.9% Dish Network 7,607,000 (184,000) -2.4% Verizon 3,383,000 (96,000) -2.8% Cox 3,140,000 (90,000) -2.8% Altice 2,491,800 (82,400) -3.2% Mediacom 525,000 (15,000) -2.8% Frontier 322,000 (21,000) -6.1% Breezeline 323,038 (9,274) -2.8% Cable ONE 202,000 (19,000) -8.6% Total 63,366,838 (1,682,674) -2.6% Hulu Live 4,400,000 400,000 10.0% Sling TV 2,211,000 214,000 9.7% FuboTV 1,231,000 284,265 30.0% Total Cable 39,536,512 (981,674) -2.5% Total Telco / Satellite 25,513,000 (701,000) -2.7% Total vMvPD 7,143,735 898,265 12.6%

The losses are fairly even across the industry, with every large provider except Charter losing more than 2% of total cable customers for the quarter. At the current pace, the industry might lose 10% of all cable customers this year. To put these numbers into perspective, these same companies had over 85 million cable customers at the end of 2018—the industry has lost over a quarter of its customers since then.

In the quarter, the three online cable alternatives that LRG tracks gained almost 900,000 new customers for the quarter, A few major online alternatives, like YouTube TV, aren’t on the list since they don’t announce customer counts.

The biggest percentage of losers continues to be Frontier and Cable ONE, with Comcast being the third largest.