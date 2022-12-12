Home / Industry

ARIN Transfer Fees Rise in 2023

By IPv4.Global  (Sponsored Post) Premier IPv4 Broker and Online Marketplace
  • December 12, 2022
ARIN has introduced a new sliding scale for transfer fees, starting in January 2023. ARIN will bill these fees. IPv4.Global will follow ARIN policy in this matter going forward and both buyers and sellers will be responsible for their appropriate RIR fees.

ARIN will charge $500 to the source of a transfer. They will also charge recipients on a sliding scale, based on the size of the transferred block.

Recipients of the smallest blocks, 256 addresses, must pay $187.50. This grows to $750 for 1,024 addresses and $6,000 for blocks larger than 65,536 addresses. The theoretical top fee is $192,000 for recipients of blocks of more than 67 million addresses.

APNIC charges 20% of the annual fee for transfers. Its annual fees have many tiers and it has a fee calculator on its website. There are also discounts for organizations based in some economies. APNIC gives three examples of fees for transfers:

  • AUD 236 for a block of 256 addresses
  • AUD 674 for a block of 4,096 addresses, and
  • AUD 1,925.20 for a block of 65,536 addresses.

LACNIC charges sellers US$ 1,000 for transfers of between 256 addresses and 8,192 addresses. Transfers of more addresses cost US$ 1,500. Sellers must pay a $200 deposit at the start of the process.

The RIPE NCC does not levy a special transfer fee. It requires members to pay the full annual service fee for all their LIRs (accounts) before the transfer.

By IPv4.Global, Premier IPv4 Broker and Online Marketplace

IPv4.Global by Hilco Streambank helps companies with IPv4 addresses to sell, find companies who need to buy IPv4 addresses. Our business is founded on the belief that the transaction that yields mutual satisfaction is worth pursuing. We customize solutions that work for both buyers and sellers and help evaluate options for acquiring the IP addresses you need, given your Regional Internet Registry requirements.

