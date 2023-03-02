Home / News

Biden-Harris Administration Unveils National Cybersecurity Strategy

By CircleID Reporter
  • March 02, 2023, 7:18 am PST
Today, the Biden Administration released the National Cybersecurity Strategy, which outlines the use of all available resources to protect the United States’ security, safety, and economic prosperity.

In a nutshell: The 35-page report focuses on rebalancing the responsibility to defend cyberspace by shifting the burden for cybersecurity away from individuals, small businesses, and local governments and onto the organizations that are most capable and best-positioned to reduce risks for all of us. The strategy also encourages long-term investments in cyber defense by striking a careful balance between addressing urgent threats and strategically planning for the future. The strategy seeks to make the digital ecosystem defensible, resilient, and values-aligned, protecting investments in rebuilding America’s infrastructure and re-shoring technology and manufacturing base. The strategy is supported by a range of government initiatives, including executive orders, national security memorandums, and the National Security Strategy.

The pillars: This strategy aims to build and enhance collaboration around five pillars: defend critical infrastructure; disrupt and dismantle threat actors; shape market forces to drive security and resilience; invest in a resilient future; and forge international partnerships.

The White House says The National Cyber Director’s Office is in charge of implementing this plan, and the process has already begun.

