Amazon Announces Project Kuiper Customer Terminals with Speeds up to 1Gbps

By CircleID Reporter
Project Kuiper’s ultra-compact 7-inch square design offers speeds of up to 100 Mbps. It is the most affordable customer terminal, weighing one pound. (Photo: Amazon)

Amazon has announced the development of a range of customer terminals for its broadband satellite network, Project Kuiper. The company’s first device is a “standard” customer terminal that measures less than 11 inches square and one inch thick and weighs less than five pounds. It is capable of offering speeds of up to 400Mbps and is estimated to cost less than $400. There is also a more compact terminal that weighs one pound and measures just seven inches square, and can offer speeds up to 100MBps. Lastly, Amazon has created a commercial terminal that is 19 by 30 inches and can provide speeds of up to 1Gbps. All of the terminals are powered by Amazon’s in-house baseband chip known as Prometheus.

Project Kuiper’s first round of satellites is expected to launch in the first half of 2024, and the service should be available for customers later that year. Amazon is scheduled to deploy two prototype satellites on the United Launch Alliance’s Vulcan Centaur rocket in May of this year. The cost of the service and where it will be available have yet to be determined.

