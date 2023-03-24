ICANN Board Takes Steps to Launch Next Round of New gTLDs

The Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) has adopteda 98 recommendations in the New gTLD subsequent procedures policy development process. This sets in motion the start of the implementation process for the next round of new generic top-level domains (gTLDs). This process will focus on resolving 38 outputs that the board has designated as “pending,” as well as four deliverables that need to be completed by June 15, 2023.

To ensure the timely delivery of the implementation plan, the board has directed the ICANN organization to deliver a plan and timeline, a working methodology and implementation review team timeline, a GNSO Council project plan, and a project plan from the GNSO Internationalised Domain Names (IDNs) Expedited Policy Development Process (EPDP) Working Group.

In addition, the board has authorized the ICANN interim president and CEO to spend up to US$9 million to fund the implementation work through the end of October 2023. The board also directed ICANN org to promote the New gTLD Program to prospective applicants, particularly in underserved or underrepresented regions, and to publish reports on the progress and status of implementation at least two weeks prior to the start of each ICANN Public Meeting.