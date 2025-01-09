Home / Blogs

Nominations Open for 2025 Public Interest Registry (PIR) Board of Directors

By Lauren Terrell Director of Governance at Internet Society

Are you interested in helping guide the future of the Public Interest Registry (PIR), the non-profit operator of a number of domains that serve the public interest, including .ORG, .NGO and .ONG? Or do you know of someone who would be a good candidate? If so, the Internet Society is seeking nominations for three positions on the PIR Board of Directors. The nomination deadline is 14 February 2025.

More information about the positions and the required qualifications can be found at: https://www.internetsociety.org/pir/call-for-nominations/.

As noted on that page:

The Internet Society is now accepting nominations for the Board of Directors of the Public Interest Registry (PIR). PIR’s business is to manage the international registry of .org, .ngo, .ong, .charity, .foundation, .gives, and .giving domain names, as well as three .org associated Internationalized Domain Names (IDNs).

In 2025 there are three positions opening on the PIR Board. The appointed directors will serve three-year terms, beginning mid-year in 2025.

Prior board or senior executive experience is preferred. All directors must have an appreciation for PIR’s mission and the potential impact of PIR decisions on the customers of PIR and the global community served by .ORG and the other TLDs PIR operates. Directors must have a foundational understanding of financial statements and the ability to communicate effectively in English (all meetings and associated materials are presented in English).

If you are interested in being considered as a candidate or know of someone who should be considered, please see the link to the nomination form near the bottom of the nomination information page.

NORDVPN DISCOUNT - CircleID x NordVPN
Get NordVPN  [74% +3 extra months, from $2.99/month]
By Lauren Terrell, Director of Governance at Internet Society

Filed Under

Comments

Comment Title:

  Notify me of follow-up comments

We encourage you to post comments and engage in discussions that advance this post through relevant opinion, anecdotes, links and data. If you see a comment that you believe is irrelevant or inappropriate, you can report it using the link at the end of each comment. Views expressed in the comments do not represent those of CircleID. For more information on our comment policy, see Codes of Conduct.

CircleID Newsletter The Weekly Wrap

More and more professionals are choosing to publish critical posts on CircleID from all corners of the Internet industry. If you find it hard to keep up daily, consider subscribing to our weekly digest. We will provide you a convenient summary report once a week sent directly to your inbox. It's a quick and easy read.

Related

Topics

Threat Intelligence

Sponsored byWhoisXML API

IPv4 Markets

Sponsored byIPv4.Global

Brand Protection

Sponsored byCSC

Cybersecurity

Sponsored byVerisign

DNS

Sponsored byDNIB.com

Domain Names

Sponsored byVerisign

New TLDs

Sponsored byRadix

View All Topics