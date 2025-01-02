Unraveling the DNS Connections of ToxicPanda

Banking Trojans have been around for decades and still persist to this day because they effectively siphon off victims’ financial data and savings. And one of the latest additions to the ever-growing malware type—ToxicPanda—has been plaguing bank customers throughout Asia and Latin America since October 2024.

ToxicPanda primarily affects Android devices. Its main goal is to initiate money transfers from compromised devices via account takeovers (ATOs) using a technique called “on-device fraud (ODF).” It bypasses bank countermeasures to enforce user identity verification and authentication as well as behavioral detection techniques to identify suspicious money transfers.

Cleafy analyzed the malware in great depth and identified 26 indicators of compromise (IoCs), including 21 domain names in their report. The WhoisXML API research team expanded the list of 21 domain IoCs through a DNS deep dive and uncovered more connected artifacts, including:

Six email-connected domains

Seven IP addresses, four of which turned out to be malicious

One IP-connected domain, which turned out to be malicious

817 string-connected domains

A sample of the additional artifacts obtained from our analysis is available for download from our website.

ToxicPanda IoC Facts

As per usual, we began our study by looking for more information about the IoCs.

We queried the 21 domains tagged as IoCs on Bulk WHOIS Lookup, which revealed that only 18 of them had current WHOIS records. The lookup results showed that:

They were administered by only two registrars. A majority, 16 to be exact, fell under the purview of NameSilo. One was administered by Dynadot, while another did not have registrar data.

A total of 17 domain IoCs were created in 2024, while one was created way back in 2015.

While 44% of them were registered in the U.S., the majority, 56% to be exact, did not have registrant country data.

We also queried the 21 domains tagged as IoCs on DNS Chronicle API and found that they resolved to 122 IP addresses between 8 July 2020 and 27 November 2024. Take a look at five examples below.

DOMAIN IoC START DATE END DATE NUMBER OF IP RESOLUTIONS cpt[.]lol 7 July 2023 7 August 2024 4 dksu[.]top 16 August 2024 12 September 2024 14 freebasic[.]cn 16 August 2020 27 November 2024 71 mixcom[.]one 21 September 2024 10 November 2024 8 unk[.]lol 14 April 2023 27 April 2024 3

ToxicPanda IoC Expansion Analysis Findings

We kicked off our expansion analysis by querying the 21 domains tagged as IoCs on WHOIS History API, which gave us seven email addresses from their historical WHOIS records. Further scrutiny of the email addresses showed that five of them were public.

Querying the five public email addresses on Reverse WHOIS API provided us with six email-connected domains after duplicates and the IoCs were filtered out.

Next up, we queried the 21 domains tagged as IoCs on DNS Lookup API and found that they resolved to seven unique IP addresses.

Threat Intelligence API revealed that four of the seven IP addresses were malicious. The IP address 172[.]67[.]176[.]238, for instance, was associated with phishing, malware distribution, attacks, and generic threats. The IP address 104[.]21[.]6[.]160, meanwhile, has figured in malware distribution, phishing, and generic threats.

This post only contains a snapshot of the full research. Download the complete findings and a sample of the additional artifacts on our website or contact us to discuss your intelligence needs for threat detection and response or other cybersecurity use cases.

Disclaimer: We take a cautionary stance toward threat detection and aim to provide relevant information to help protect against potential dangers. Consequently, it is possible that some entities identified as “threats” or “malicious” may eventually be deemed harmless upon further investigation or changes in context. We strongly recommend conducting supplementary investigations to corroborate the information provided herein.