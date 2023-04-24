China Developing Cyber Weapons to Gain Control of Enemy Satellites

According to a leaked US intelligence report, China is developing capabilities to “deny, exploit or hijack” enemy satellites as a core part of its goal to control information. This capability would allow China to take over a satellite, rendering it ineffective to support communications, weapons, or intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems. This capability would far exceed anything Russia has deployed in Ukraine, which has taken a brute-force approach, and the US has not disclosed whether it has similar capabilities.

China is making huge efforts to counter the asymmetric advantage that the US has in the cyber and space domains. General B Chance Saltzman, commander of the US Space Force, told Congress last month that Beijing is aggressively pursuing counter-space capabilities in an effort to realize its “space dream” of becoming the foremost power beyond the Earth’s atmosphere by 2045. He said China had deployed 347 satellites, including 35 launched in the past six months, aimed at monitoring, tracking, targeting, and attacking US forces in any future conflict.

