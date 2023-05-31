No New Charges for RIPE NCC Transfers or ASNs

The RIPE NCC’s members did not approve new charges for transfers or ASNs at its May 2023 General Meeting.

The RIPE NCC had proposed a €500 charge for each transfer and a €50 charge for each ASN.

The members adopted the lowest cost membership option: a flat fee of €1,550 for the member’s own address space. There is an extra €50 charge for each PI assignment managed by the member.

The alternative options included two higher fixed fees. The RIPE NCC’s preferred option was a tiered system with charges ranging from €400 to €10,000.