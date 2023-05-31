Home / Industry

No New Charges for RIPE NCC Transfers or ASNs

By IPv4.Global  (Sponsored Post) Premier IPv4 Broker and Online Marketplace
  • May 31, 2023
The RIPE NCC’s members did not approve new charges for transfers or ASNs at its May 2023 General Meeting.

The RIPE NCC had proposed a €500 charge for each transfer and a €50 charge for each ASN.

The members adopted the lowest cost membership option: a flat fee of €1,550 for the member’s own address space. There is an extra €50 charge for each PI assignment managed by the member.

The alternative options included two higher fixed fees. The RIPE NCC’s preferred option was a tiered system with charges ranging from €400 to €10,000.

