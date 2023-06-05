12th Registration Operations Workshop: Join Us Online on June 20th, 2023

The Registration Operations Workshop (ROW) was conceived as an informal industry conference that would provide a forum for discussion of the technical aspects of registration operations in the domain name system and IP addressing. The ROW series is being co-sponsored by Verisign and ICANN and organized by Cofomo, and we are looking forward to an engaging set of talks, panel discussions, and conversations with individuals involved with the operation of domain name registrations systems.

The 12th ROW will be held Online on Tuesday, June 20th, 2023, at 13:00 – 17:00 UTC.

The discussion topics for this session are:

RIR RDAP profile and related standardization work

ICANN’s Command Line Interface RDAP Client: Perspectives on RDAP When Building a Client

Designing a Better Registration System for Registries, Registrars, and Requesters

An anomaly detection system of the .it Registry database

Responsible Integration into Blockchain Namespaces: Considerations for DNS TLD Operators

Reducing EPP traffic volume with the Related Objects extension

DNS Abuse - Decisive Mitigation Based on Evidence

Stand Up For Your Routes! Using the Resource Public Key Infrastructure (RPKI)

Verisign’s path to RPKI

Use of DNS in Connection with Trust Registries (panel)

While there is no fee to attend the ROW, we encourage anyone interested to register so that we may provide Zoom URL and credentials. The workshop is open to all industry members, including address/gTLD/ccTLD registries, domain name registrars, resellers, and second-level domain registries, to present and discuss technical topics related to real-world experiences of implementing registration operations.

For more information about the workshop, go to https://regiops.net.