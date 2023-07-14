Home / News

IEEE Approves 802.11bb Standard, Boosting Global Adoption of Light-Based Li-Fi Communications

By CircleID Reporter
The Light Antenna ONE module touted as the future of secure and high-speed wireless communication, paving the way for faster data transmission. Image: pureLiFi

The Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) has announced the inclusion of 802.11bb, a standard for light-based wireless communications. This new standard is seen as a major boon to global Li-Fi companies as it promises to expedite the rollout and acceptance of this innovative data transmission technology.

Li-Fi Advantages: The superiority of Li-Fi over traditional radio frequency (RF) communications is emphasized by its supporters, such as pureLiFi, Fraunhofer HHI, and the Light Communications 802.11bb Task Group. They claim that Li-Fi provides faster, more secure, and reliable wireless communication compared to conventional technologies like Wi-Fi and 5G. With the new IEEE 802.11bb Li-Fi standard now in place, it is expected that full interoperability between Li-Fi and the popular Wi-Fi systems will be achieved.

Limitations: Despite these advantages, Li-Fi isn’t expected to fully replace Wi-Fi, 5G, or wired networks. RF’s capability to transmit over long distances and through opaque objects still gives it a unique edge. Efforts will be focused on leveraging Li-Fi’s strengths where they can be most effectively utilized.

Technical Uniqueness: Li-Fi’s practicality lies in its reported ultra-high speed (up to 224 GB/s) and its exclusive operation within the optical spectrum. This guarantees superior reliability, reduced latency and jitter, and greater security due to light’s line-of-sight propagation. As Fraunhofer’s Dominic Schulz highlights, this feature mitigates jamming, eavesdropping risks and enables precise indoor navigation.

Future Prospects: With the 802.11bb standard now public, manufacturers can integrate Li-Fi technology where suitable. Notably, pureLiFi, a leading Li-Fi company, has developed the Light Antenna ONE module for integration into connected devices. This module, available to OEMs for evaluation, is touted to offer more connections without congestion, enhanced security and privacy, and capability to handle high-bandwidth tasks more efficiently than Wi-Fi.

It is anticipated that a broader range of Li-Fi network devices and compatible user devices will appear in the market by the Mobile World Congress (MWC) next February.

By CircleID Reporter

CircleID’s internal staff reporting on news tips and developing stories. Do you have information the professional Internet community should be aware of? Contact us.

Visit Page

Filed Under

Comments

Comment Title:

  Notify me of follow-up comments

We encourage you to post comments and engage in discussions that advance this post through relevant opinion, anecdotes, links and data. If you see a comment that you believe is irrelevant or inappropriate, you can report it using the link at the end of each comment. Views expressed in the comments do not represent those of CircleID. For more information on our comment policy, see Codes of Conduct.

CircleID Newsletter The Weekly Wrap

More and more professionals are choosing to publish critical posts on CircleID from all corners of the Internet industry. If you find it hard to keep up daily, consider subscribing to our weekly digest. We will provide you a convenient summary report once a week sent directly to your inbox. It's a quick and easy read.

I make a point of reading CircleID. There is no getting around the utility of knowing what thoughtful people are thinking and saying about our industry.

VINTON CERF
Co-designer of the TCP/IP Protocols & the Architecture of the Internet

Related

Topics

Threat Intelligence

Sponsored byWhoisXML API

Cybersecurity

Sponsored byVerisign

IPv4 Markets

Sponsored byIPv4.Global

Brand Protection

Sponsored byCSC

Domain Names

Sponsored byVerisign

New TLDs

Sponsored byRadix

View All Topics