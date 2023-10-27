Gaza Plunges into Near-Total Internet and Cellular Blackout Amid Intensified Israeli Strikes

Live data reveals severe connectivity drop in the Gaza Strip, notably impacting Paltel, amidst intense bombardment. Paltel stands as the final major provider amidst escalating conflicts with Israel. Source: NetBlocks

The Gaza Strip is experiencing an almost complete blackout of internet and cellphone services. A communication blackout isolates Gaza’s residents, impeding emergency responses and potentially escalating humanitarian crises.

Paltel, Gaza’s primary telecommunications provider, announced on Friday that it faced a total shutdown of its services. This disruption follows the destruction of the company’s last connection to the global internet, a result of intensive Israeli airstrikes earlier in the day.

Paltel stated, “The intense bombing in the last hour caused the destruction of all remaining international routes linking Gaza to the outside world.” This disruption comes after previous damages to communication routes in the region due to ongoing hostilities.

Unprecedented disruption: NetBlocks, a UK-based firm that monitors worldwide internet connectivity, highlighted the gravity of the situation. Isik Mater, the company’s research director, described the blackout as the “largest single disruption to internet connectivity in Gaza since the conflict’s onset.”

Emergency services affected: The communication cutoff has raised major concerns for emergency services. The Palestine Red Crescent Society, a humanitarian organization, expressed deep apprehension about the continued delivery of emergency medical services in the area. They revealed the disruption had completely severed their link to their operations room in Gaza, which would impact ambulance responses to emergencies.

Power crisis worsens: Earlier in the conflict, Gaza’s telecommunications services were already compromised. Numerous reports linked service outages directly to bombing damages. Additionally, after a retaliatory move by Israel following an attack from Hamas, power was cut to Gaza. This left the region’s only power plant without fuel since October 11.

Internet analysts, like Doug Madory from Kentik, confirmed the current situation as much more dire than past disruptions in the region. Residents, like photographer Belal Khaled, could only connect sporadically through satellite internet.