Bangladesh Faces Total Internet Shutdown Amid Violent Student Protests

By CircleID Reporter
As of 2024-07-19 14:40Z (20:40 local time), internet connectivity in Bangladesh remains nearly completely halted. Source: ANT group (Analysis of Network Traffic)

Bangladesh is experiencing a complete internet shutdown and severe mobile service disruptions due to escalating student protests that began earlier this week. The protests, demanding the abolition of a quota system reserving 30% of government jobs for relatives of 1971 independence war veterans, have led to intense violence and numerous deaths.

The Associated Press reports 28 deaths, with local sources suggesting the number has risen to 32. Prominent figures in the arts community have shown solidarity by changing their display pictures to black.

On Thursday, protesters attacked the headquarters of state-run Bangladesh Television, resulting in property damage and vehicles set on fire. A BTV news producer described narrowly escaping as attackers breached the main gate.

By Friday morning, internet and mobile services were non-functional in Dhaka, with social media platforms inaccessible. Students have called for an extended shutdown and nationwide funeral prayers for the deceased.

The protests, the largest since Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s re-election in January, were triggered by a High Court decision reinstating the quota system. The Supreme Court has suspended this ruling, with an appeal hearing set for Sunday.

