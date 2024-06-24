A Mature Broadband Market? (Implications and Industry Shifts)

It is becoming clear that the broadband market is reaching maturity. This is already causing havoc in the industry for ISPs that relied on year-over-year customer growth to prop up stock prices.

Earlier this year, the New Street Research, a company that specializes in research in the telecommunications and technology sectors, said that it estimated that new broadband customers would grow by about 1 million this year. That’s roughly equal to the number of new households expected to be created during the year. This is down from the two to three million new broadband subscribers added every year since 2017.

It’s always risky to say that the broadband market has matured, and experts who predicted this in the past turned out to be wrong. We might find that if interest rates go low again, the ISP industry will return to its historical growth pattern. But we are clearly approaching the point where households that can afford to buy home broadband probably have it—and that is the definition of a mature market.

Any student of economics knows that there are behaviors that should be expected in a mature market that differ from a growing market: