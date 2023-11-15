Home / News

China Reports Record-Breaking 1.2 Terabit-Per-Second Internet Speed Spanning 3,000km

By CircleID Reporter
  • November 15, 2023, 2:34 pm PST
  • Views: 1,222
  • Add Comment
Photo: Tsinghua University

China has announced the completion of a 3,000-kilometer (1,860-mile) internet network, claimed to be the world’s fastest, with a bandwidth of 1.2 terabits per second. This network, extending from Beijing to the south, is a collaboration between Huawei Technologies Co., China Mobile Ltd., Tsinghua University, and Cernet.com Corp. The project, which began trials on July 31, is hailed as a significant technological breakthrough, outpacing typical global internet speeds.

The network, showcasing China’s capabilities in high-tech infrastructure, is described as an industry-first, relying entirely on domestic technology. Tsinghua University, where Chinese President Xi Jinping studied, emphasizes the role of Huawei in this achievement. The project’s success aligns with Huawei’s recent launch of a 5G smartphone equipped with a sophisticated Chinese-made processor, sparking pride in the Chinese state and social media. However, this development has also intensified discussions in Washington regarding the Biden administration’s approach to managing China’s technological advancements.

Despite the claims, the reported claims have not yet been verified. In a comparable development, Nokia, a global competitor of Huawei, announced in February that it achieved 1.2 terabits per second over approximately 118 km in Europe. The official Xinhua News Agency released the announcement on Tsinghua’s website.

By CircleID Reporter

CircleID’s internal staff reporting on news tips and developing stories. Do you have information the professional Internet community should be aware of? Contact us.

Visit Page

Filed Under

Comments

Comment Title:

  Notify me of follow-up comments

We encourage you to post comments and engage in discussions that advance this post through relevant opinion, anecdotes, links and data. If you see a comment that you believe is irrelevant or inappropriate, you can report it using the link at the end of each comment. Views expressed in the comments do not represent those of CircleID. For more information on our comment policy, see Codes of Conduct.

CircleID Newsletter The Weekly Wrap

More and more professionals are choosing to publish critical posts on CircleID from all corners of the Internet industry. If you find it hard to keep up daily, consider subscribing to our weekly digest. We will provide you a convenient summary report once a week sent directly to your inbox. It's a quick and easy read.

I make a point of reading CircleID. There is no getting around the utility of knowing what thoughtful people are thinking and saying about our industry.

VINTON CERF
Co-designer of the TCP/IP Protocols & the Architecture of the Internet

Related

Topics

New TLDs

Sponsored byRadix

Domain Names

Sponsored byVerisign

Cybersecurity

Sponsored byVerisign

Threat Intelligence

Sponsored byWhoisXML API

IPv4 Markets

Sponsored byIPv4.Global

Brand Protection

Sponsored byCSC

View All Topics