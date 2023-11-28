ICANN Launches Global Service for Nonpublic Domain Name Registration Data Requests

ICANN has introduced the Registration Data Request Service (RDRS), offering a standardized way to request access to nonpublic data for generic top-level domains (gTLDs). This service aims to simplify the process, affected by personal data protection laws that have led to redaction of personal data from public records.

The RDRS provides a unified platform for handling requests for nonpublic gTLD registration data. This system is intended to benefit law enforcement, intellectual property professionals, consumer protection advocates, and government officials, among others. It serves as a one-stop shop for submitting and tracking these requests, although it doesn’t guarantee data access.

According to ICANN, the RDRS simplifies the request process by using a single form and platform, thus streamlining the identification of the correct registrar for a domain name. It offers a centralized location for managing and tracking requests, beneficial for both requestors and registrars.

The RDRS will gather usage data to inform ICANN policy decisions related to a System for Standardized Access/Disclosure. The effectiveness and accuracy of the data will depend on the participation of registrars and requestors.