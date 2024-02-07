Home / News

Millions of Smart Toothbrushes Hijacked in Cyberattack on Swiss Firm

By CircleID Reporter
  • February 07, 2024, 8:50 am PST
  • Views: 1,618
  • Add Comment
Photo: Adobe Stock

Hackers have commandeered approximately three million smart toothbrushes, transforming them into a botnet for launching a DDoS (Distributed Denial of Service) attack against a Swiss company’s website, causing significant financial losses.

According to a report by Aargauer Zeitung, the attack exploited vulnerabilities in the Java-based operating system used by these internet-connected dental devices, which are typically designed to monitor and improve users’ oral hygiene.

Stefan Züger of Fortinet has advised owners of smart devices, including toothbrushes, routers, and other internet-connected gadgets, on safeguarding against such cyber threats. He highlights the constant risk these devices face from hackers probing for weaknesses, underscoring an ongoing battle between cybercriminals and manufacturers to secure connected technology.

Costly consequences: The targeted Swiss company suffered extensive financial damage due to the DDoS attack, potentially exacerbated by a refusal to meet the hackers’ ransom demands. This incident underscores the broader risks of IoT (Internet of Things) device security, emphasizing the importance of regular updates, network monitoring, and adherence to security best practices to mitigate such threats.

By CircleID Reporter

CircleID’s internal staff reporting on news tips and developing stories. Do you have information the professional Internet community should be aware of? Contact us.

Visit Page

Filed Under

Comments

Comment Title:

  Notify me of follow-up comments

We encourage you to post comments and engage in discussions that advance this post through relevant opinion, anecdotes, links and data. If you see a comment that you believe is irrelevant or inappropriate, you can report it using the link at the end of each comment. Views expressed in the comments do not represent those of CircleID. For more information on our comment policy, see Codes of Conduct.

CircleID Newsletter The Weekly Wrap

More and more professionals are choosing to publish critical posts on CircleID from all corners of the Internet industry. If you find it hard to keep up daily, consider subscribing to our weekly digest. We will provide you a convenient summary report once a week sent directly to your inbox. It's a quick and easy read.

I make a point of reading CircleID. There is no getting around the utility of knowing what thoughtful people are thinking and saying about our industry.

VINTON CERF
Co-designer of the TCP/IP Protocols & the Architecture of the Internet

Related

Topics

Threat Intelligence

Sponsored byWhoisXML API

DNS

Sponsored byDNIB.com

IPv4 Markets

Sponsored byIPv4.Global

Cybersecurity

Sponsored byVerisign

New TLDs

Sponsored byRadix

Domain Names

Sponsored byVerisign

Brand Protection

Sponsored byCSC

View All Topics