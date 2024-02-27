Houthis Blamed for Disrupting Asia-Europe Communications by Damaging Underwater Cables

A series of underwater communications cables connecting Saudi Arabia and Djibouti have been rendered inoperative, an incident attributed to the actions of Yemen’s Houthi rebels. This revelation comes from an exclusive report by the Israeli news outlet, Globes.

The attacks targeted four key cables, namely AAE-1, Seacom, EIG, and TGN, which play a crucial role in facilitating communications between Europe and Asia. This strategic move by the Houthis has significantly disrupted connectivity, with the Gulf states and India expected to bear the brunt of the immediate consequences.

Critical connections: The AAE-1 cable is a major conduit linking East Asia with Europe through Egypt, stretching from China to the West and passing through nations such as Pakistan and Qatar. Similarly, the Europe India Gateway (EIG) system connects southern Europe with Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Djibouti, the UAE, and India. Moreover, the Seacom cable, extending between Europe, Africa, and India, connects to South Africa, underscoring the extensive reach and importance of these communications lifelines.

Western counteraction: In response, Western nations, including the United States and the United Kingdom, have initiated offensive measures against the Houthis. However, despite these efforts, attacks against international trade, including missile, helicopter, and underwater drone strikes on merchant ships, have persisted, highlighting the ongoing challenge in curbing Houthi aggressions.