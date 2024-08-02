The Role of Chronic Radio Interoperability Impediments in the Butler, PA Assassination Attempt

There are many inconvenient truths about radio spectrum sharing and transceiver interoperability that require full ventilation and resolution. Spectrum users want exclusive access and—news flash—they do not like to share!

Campaign events, like the Trump Bulter, PA rally, require short notice, forced cooperation between and among federal, state, and local law enforcement officers, as well as a variety of other government agencies. The radios used by onsite Secret Service and law enforcement officers operate on different channels requiring ad hoc adjustments to achieve interoperability. Software can satisfy this mission critical requirement, but there must be an unconditional commitment to program all radios to operate on all frequencies available for use at any upcoming event.

While government agencies have exclusive access to more than half of all usable radio frequencies, bandwidth becomes scarce, because of the insistence on exclusivity. Until quite recently, federal government agencies launched single user satellites, even though they could save billions of dollars and access more capacity by negotiating a public private partnership. Innovations in spectrum sharing make it possible to share satellites and frequencies without interference.

But no one likes to share. It’s human nature, not technology triggering the interoperability impasse that almost killed Donald Trump.

Short notice, one-time events, like a campaign rally, all but guarantee that on site personnel will have transceivers that transmit and receive different frequencies. The exclusive bandwidth allocation requires the use of devices that can be reprogrammed to use a common set of channels. This means on-site personnel may need to use a temporary device about which they may lack full understanding on its operation. Of course, there has to be funding available for temporary deployment of these expensive, “frequency agile” handsets.

Spectrum interoperability is not rocket science. Throughout the world, cellphone handsets operate on different frequencies, using incompatible operating formats. Commercial necessity and consumer friendly regulations have achieved interoperability, including the ability of subscribers to keep their existing telephone number when changing service providers. Wireless subscribers can “roam” throughout the world using the same handset they use at home.

Interoperability requires ongoing commitment to pay attention to spectrum incompatibility issues. It appears that Secret Service officials got too comfortable with their tried-and-true procedures that may not have given spectrum problems a priority. Additionally, we should not ignore the possibility that turf concerns, envy, and resentment might surface when the feds “parachute in” and take charge.

Interoperability requires conscientious cooperation, despite the inclination to push back.