Iranians Outsmart Internet Blackout to Broadcast Airstrikes

Smoke billows over Tehran following an explosion on March 2, as fresh strikes intensified the conflict and further unsettled the Iranian capital.

As American and Israeli missiles struck targets across Iran on February 28th, the country’s rulers responded with a familiar tactic: an almost total internet shutdown. Within hours, connectivity had fallen to roughly 1% of normal levels, according to NetBlocks, a monitoring group. Yet despite the blackout, images of the strikes—showing damage to military facilities, police stations and intelligence offices—have continued to circulate widely online.

Digital workarounds: The resilience stems from a patchwork of technological workarounds. Iranians have turned to SpaceX’s Starlink satellite terminals, virtual private networks and decentralized messaging platforms to transmit footage abroad. Digital activists have mapped strikes in near real time, aiming to inform citizens and reduce risks in affected areas. Notably, Starlink signals have reportedly avoided jamming, even as satellite television broadcasts faced interference. Some analysts suggest that precision strikes may have degraded elements of the regime’s cyber and propaganda infrastructure.

Intranet control: More than 90m Iranians have been pushed onto a tightly controlled national intranet, where authorities dictate which apps and services remain accessible. Text messages have become a principal channel for official communication, carrying claims about foreign attacks and plans for commemorative ceremonies.

Civic resilience: Still, civil-society groups say months of preparation have strengthened digital resilience. Alternative infrastructure and secure communication channels, including expanded access to satellite terminals, have blunted the blackout’s intended effect.

Iran’s leaders have long relied on connectivity shutdowns to contain unrest. This time, however, technology appears to have diluted the state’s monopoly on information—suggesting that in modern conflicts, control of the narrative may prove as contested as the battlefield itself.