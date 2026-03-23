Securing Digital Brand Borders in a Fragmented World

For brand managers and IP professionals, the internet has long presented a geographical paradox: while online commerce is seamlessly global, the policies governing it are frustratingly localized.

Historically, safeguarding a brand in domain names across international borders meant navigating a maze of disconnected registries, securing local proxy representation in certain countries, and battling endless monitoring and litigation costs.

As AI-driven threats multiple, the traditional ‘whack-a-mole’ approach to domain abuse prevention is no longer sustainable or budget-friendly. Recognizing this crisis, the Brand Safety Alliance (BSA) introduced GlobalBlock in March 2024 to pivot the industry away from defensive scrambling and toward proactive, centralized blocking.

Now as the platform passes its second birthday and more than 5 million domains protected, that proactive vision has reached a new milestone in international coverage. GlobalBlock has expanded its network to include the world’s two largest country-code domains: China’s .cn and Germany’s .de, providing customers with unprecedented protection across two critical digital markets.

Following its latest coverage upgrade containing 70 new extensions, GlobalBlock now secures brands across 780 distinct namespaces—from gTLDs and Web3.0 to geographic extensions in regions like Indonesia, Bangladesh, Costa Rica and Sri Lanka.

What makes this expansion significant for brand owners is its operational simplicity. Rather than registering individual domain variations in every market, brands can leverage a single purchase to protect their IP across hundreds of extensions at once. As the network continuously expands (having grown its coverage by approximately 40% since launch), existing customers automatically receive added coverage, such as .cn and .de, at no additional cost.

The platform also acts as an active recovery tool. Through its Priority AutoCatch feature, GlobalBlock seizes unauthorized domains as they are deleted or expire. To date, this feature has successfully recovered more than 10,000 domains from counterfeiters and cybersquatters, returning them to their rightful brand owners at no extra charge.

As the digital landscape continues to fracture and new TLDs prepare to enter the market, centralized protection is quickly becoming an administrative necessity. To help organizations assess their specific risk exposure and understand the impacts of coverage like .cn and .de, the BSA and its accredited agents are hosting Market Briefing Sessions this April.

Ultimately, navigating the fragmented online world shouldn’t require brands to become domain policy experts. By bridging the gap between domain registries and IP owners, GlobalBlock is simplifying trademark defense and improving safety online for consumers and brands. With further coverage expansions to come in 2026 and active engagement with new TLD applicants, the platform ensures an organization’s defense scales seamlessly alongside the web itself.