NordVPN Promotion

Home / News

T-Mobile Breaks Upload Speed Record with New 5G Dual Connectivity

By CircleID Reporter
  • November 08, 2024, 10:18 am PST
  • Views: 460
  • Add Comment
Heavy Uplink NR Dual Connectivity (Source: T-Mobile)

T-Mobile has claimed a new world record in 5G upload speeds, achieving an impressive 2.2 Gbps in tests conducted at California’s SoFi Stadium. Partnering with Ericsson and Qualcomm, the telecommunications firm leveraged an emerging technology, 5G Dual Connectivity (5G DC), which combines mid-band and millimeter-wave (mmWave) spectrum bands. This approach allows T-Mobile to dedicate a substantial 60% of its mmWave spectrum for uploads, significantly enhancing performance in high-demand environments.

Rising upload demand: Historically, carriers have emphasized fast download speeds, which remain central to mobile user experience. However, as more individuals engage in data-intensive activities like livestreaming, video conferencing, and uploading large files, robust upload speeds are becoming equally essential. T-Mobile’s 5G DC aims to address this growing demand, especially at crowded events where network strain is typically high.

Testing ground: SoFi Stadium, a major venue for concerts and sports events, provided the testing ground for the technology. The enhanced upload capability could transform user experiences at large gatherings, allowing smoother real-time interactions and higher-quality streaming. Furthermore, the increased uplink capacity benefits media and production teams who require immediate, high-definition uploads during live events. The recent test was carried out on a smartphone equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X80 5G modem, underscoring the role of advanced hardware in achieving these high speeds.

By CircleID Reporter

CircleID’s internal staff reporting on news tips and developing stories. Do you have information the professional Internet community should be aware of? Contact us.

Visit Page

Filed Under

Comments

Comment Title:

  Notify me of follow-up comments

We encourage you to post comments and engage in discussions that advance this post through relevant opinion, anecdotes, links and data. If you see a comment that you believe is irrelevant or inappropriate, you can report it using the link at the end of each comment. Views expressed in the comments do not represent those of CircleID. For more information on our comment policy, see Codes of Conduct.

CircleID Newsletter The Weekly Wrap

More and more professionals are choosing to publish critical posts on CircleID from all corners of the Internet industry. If you find it hard to keep up daily, consider subscribing to our weekly digest. We will provide you a convenient summary report once a week sent directly to your inbox. It's a quick and easy read.

Related

Topics

Cybersecurity

Sponsored byVerisign

Brand Protection

Sponsored byCSC

Domain Names

Sponsored byVerisign

Threat Intelligence

Sponsored byWhoisXML API

DNS

Sponsored byDNIB.com

New TLDs

Sponsored byRadix

IPv4 Markets

Sponsored byIPv4.Global

View All Topics
NordVPN Promotion