T-Mobile Breaks Upload Speed Record with New 5G Dual Connectivity

Heavy Uplink NR Dual Connectivity (Source: T-Mobile)

T-Mobile has claimed a new world record in 5G upload speeds, achieving an impressive 2.2 Gbps in tests conducted at California’s SoFi Stadium. Partnering with Ericsson and Qualcomm, the telecommunications firm leveraged an emerging technology, 5G Dual Connectivity (5G DC), which combines mid-band and millimeter-wave (mmWave) spectrum bands. This approach allows T-Mobile to dedicate a substantial 60% of its mmWave spectrum for uploads, significantly enhancing performance in high-demand environments.

Rising upload demand: Historically, carriers have emphasized fast download speeds, which remain central to mobile user experience. However, as more individuals engage in data-intensive activities like livestreaming, video conferencing, and uploading large files, robust upload speeds are becoming equally essential. T-Mobile’s 5G DC aims to address this growing demand, especially at crowded events where network strain is typically high.

Testing ground: SoFi Stadium, a major venue for concerts and sports events, provided the testing ground for the technology. The enhanced upload capability could transform user experiences at large gatherings, allowing smoother real-time interactions and higher-quality streaming. Furthermore, the increased uplink capacity benefits media and production teams who require immediate, high-definition uploads during live events. The recent test was carried out on a smartphone equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X80 5G modem, underscoring the role of advanced hardware in achieving these high speeds.