Ukraine Arrests VPN Operator Facilitating Access to Russian Internet

Photo: National Police of Ukraine

Ukrainian authorities have arrested a 28-year-old man in Khmelnytskyi for running an illicit virtual private network (VPN) service that enabled access to the Russian segment of the internet, known as Runet.

Ukrainian law enforcement announced that the rogue operator allowed users to bypass sanctions imposed by Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council (NSDC), which restrict access to Russian websites and media platforms. The service, in operation since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, allowed individuals—including Russian sympathizers and those in occupied territories—to access Russian government sites, social media, and news sources, which are otherwise blocked by Ukrainian internet service providers.

The VPN service was extensive, providing access to over 48 million Russian IP addresses and handling over 100 gigabytes of data daily. Authorities believe that Russian intelligence services might have exploited this service to gather information about users.

According to the police, the suspect managed the operation from his apartment, using both a local server and additional servers rented in Germany, France, the Netherlands, and Russia. He advertised the VPN service on Telegram and other online platforms, portraying himself as a developer while seeking collaborators.

Ukrainian cyber police, collaborating with the National Security Service and regional prosecutor’s office, seized computer equipment, server hardware, and mobile phones during searches conducted in Khmelnytskyi and Zhytomyr. They are currently analyzing the data to identify any accomplices and to probe possible connections with Russian intelligence.

The suspect faces charges under Part 5 of Article 361 of Ukraine’s Criminal Code for unauthorized interference with information systems during martial law, which carries a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison. Investigators are also exploring additional charges and are working to uncover further details about the operation and its funding. The case highlights the ongoing cyber struggle between Ukraine and Russia amid the broader conflict.