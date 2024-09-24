Apple Under Fire for Removing VPN Apps from Russia’s App Store

Protect your privacy: Get NordVPN → Deal: 73% off 2-year plans + 3 extra months 73% off 2-year plans + 3 extra months

Apple has reportedly removed nearly 60 VPN apps from its Russia App Store, significantly higher than the 25 VPNs acknowledged by Russian authorities, according to a recent report by the App Censorship Project.

This crackdown highlights a growing trend of online censorship in Russia, which has intensified since the Ukraine invasion. VPN services, which allow users to bypass geo-restrictions and access blocked content, are essential tools for Russian citizens seeking unrestricted information, particularly as many social media platforms and independent news sites are blocked.

VPN app removals: Data from the App Store Monitor (ASM) on AppleCensorship.com indicates that between July and mid-September 2024, about 98 VPN apps were no longer available in Russia, including popular services like NordVPN, ExpressVPN, and Proton VPN. This removal, which remains largely unacknowledged by Apple, has raised concerns among digital rights activists and experts.

Benjamin Ismail, Director of the App Censorship Project, criticized Apple’s actions, stating, “Apple’s silent removal of close to 60 VPN apps from the Russia App Store is not just alarming—it’s a direct threat to digital freedom and privacy.”

Russia’s internet censorship: Russia has long been ranked as one of the worst countries for internet freedom by organizations like Freedom House, and this recent escalation further underscores the Kremlin’s commitment to control online information. Sarkis Darbinian, a Russian digital rights lawyer, highlighted the broader implications of Apple’s compliance with Russian censorship, warning, “It may lead not only to a complete technical, but also to a cultural fencing of Russians and, ultimately, to the triumph of propaganda.”

Google Play resists removals: Despite these moves, Google Play has so far resisted such pressures, with no similar removals of VPN apps reported. Some experts speculate that Russia might focus on blocking VPN servers instead, as Android users can still sideload apps.

Apple’s removal of VPN apps in Russia reflects the growing complexity of navigating local regulations and global digital rights. While the scale of VPN removals raises concerns over internet freedom, the situation underscores the challenges tech companies face in balancing compliance with national laws and upholding commitments to privacy and access to information.