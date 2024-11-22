Home / Blogs

New Data on Domain Name Contact Availability and Privacy

By Scott Schnell Senior Vice President, Executive Strategic Advisor at Verisign

Nearly 90% of the internet’s generic top-level (gTLD) domain names do not have identifying contact information in the Registration Data Directory Services (RDDS) system, according to a report by Interisle Consulting Group.

A key finding of the report is the rapid growth of registrar-provided proxy service offerings and the inclusion of these services for both new and existing registrations.

The study further provides information on:

  • trends in the use of redaction, privacy and proxy-protection;
  • availability of contact data via additional website inspection;
  • analysis of the scope and impact of GDPR and ICANN’s Temporary Specification for gTLD Registration Data;
  • registrar-level details on the use of contact data privacy; and
  • potential impacts of NIS 2.

Privacy and access to registrant contact data is one of the most discussed topics in the DNS community. Verisign sponsored and DNIB.com published this study to provide current data to help inform those discussions. Interisle, which has conducted research into the availability of contact data via Whois (now RDDS) over the past decade, uses the same methodology in this new study as prior studies, shedding light on long-terms trends.

Visit DNIB.com for complete details on the study’s findings.

