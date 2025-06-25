ICANN Warns of Possible Sanctions Over AFRINIC Election Irregularities

Mounting governance woes at the African Network Information Centre (AFRINIC) have drawn a sharp rebuke from the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN), which has issued a stern warning of a potential compliance review. In a letter dated June 25th, ICANN’s CEO Kurt Erik Lindqvist described recent board election activities as “shocking,” citing alleged fraudulent use of proxy votes, unauthorised access to membership data, and misappropriation of AFRINIC’s branding. The letter, addressed to court-appointed receiver Mr. Gowtamsingh Dabee, follows earlier calls for transparency and procedural reform.

The electoral process of AFRINIC, the regional Internet registry for Africa, has been rocked by serious allegations of fraud that threaten the very integrity of this strategic institution for internet governance on the continent. The Mauritian Ministry of Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) has also raised the alarm, pointing to major irregularities during the June 23rd board elections. At the heart of the scandal are reports of falsified powers of attorney, allegedly distributed to foreign nationals—particularly Rwandans—allowing them to vote on behalf of AFRINIC members without authorisation. Kenyan nationals implicated in the scheme reportedly fled Mauritius the following night, prompting police scrutiny and a formal complaint by the ICT Ministry and Emtel, a local telecom provider. Despite an active police investigation and mounting evidence of organized fraud, AFRINIC has signalled plans to proceed with vote counting, a move the ministry has publicly condemned.

The letter from ICANN demands a full accounting of the election’s status and questions whether results from the disputed vote will be certified. It also requested clarity on what internal investigations are underway and whether AFRINIC’s data integrity has been compromised.

Though ICANN has not yet triggered a formal compliance review under the ICP-2 framework, the organisation has placed AFRINIC on notice and urged preservation of all election-related records. Should allegations prove valid, AFRINIC’s status as Africa’s official regional internet registry may come under threat—a scenario with wide-reaching implications for internet governance across the continent.

For now, ICANN has made its position clear: any attempt to proceed with certifying the current election results would be “firmly opposed.” The future of AFRINIC’s leadership, and perhaps its institutional legitimacy, now hinges on how the receiver responds.