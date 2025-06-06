Home / News

ICANN Demands Fairness in AFRINIC Board Elections Amid Governance Concerns

By CircleID Reporter
  • June 06, 2025, 11:28 am PDT
  • Views: 4,942
  • Add Comment

The Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) has issued a formal call for greater transparency and procedural integrity in the ongoing board elections of the African Network Information Centre (AFRINIC). In a letter dated June 6th, ICANN urged the court-appointed receiver, Mr. Gowtamsingh Dabee, to address growing concerns over irregularities that risk undermining confidence in the governance of Africa’s internet registry.

Two key issues lie at the heart of the dispute. First, the admission of a company into AFRINIC’s membership roll despite apparent inconsistencies with its governance documents and norms. Second, the controversial appointment of two Nomination Committee members who had earlier supported the registration of the same company, raising fears of bias.

Infrastructure stability: AFRINIC, which allocates internet number resources across the continent, is critical to the functioning of Africa’s internet infrastructure. ICANN, which oversees the global coordination of such identifiers, has emphasized that stability in AFRINIC’s operations is essential not only for its members but for the broader internet ecosystem.

Election process reforms: ICANN has called for an immediate restructuring of the Nomination Committee, publication of remedial measures to restore election fairness, and full transparency in membership registration procedures. The aim is to restore trust in a process that should be free from undue influence or perceptions of impropriety.

While AFRINIC’s internal conflicts have simmered for years, the latest intervention by ICANN signals increasing international concern. As elections proceed, much will depend on the receiver’s ability to assure stakeholders that accountability and due process are being upheld. Restoring AFRINIC’s credibility, ICANN warns, is a prerequisite to its full operational recovery.

NORDVPN DISCOUNT - CircleID x NordVPN
Get NordVPN  [74% +3 extra months, from $2.99/month]
By CircleID Reporter

CircleID’s internal staff reporting on news tips and developing stories. Do you have information the professional Internet community should be aware of? Contact us.

 Visit Page

Filed Under

Comments

Comment Title:

  Notify me of follow-up comments

We encourage you to post comments and engage in discussions that advance this post through relevant opinion, anecdotes, links and data. If you see a comment that you believe is irrelevant or inappropriate, you can report it using the link at the end of each comment. Views expressed in the comments do not represent those of CircleID. For more information on our comment policy, see Codes of Conduct.

CircleID Newsletter The Weekly Wrap

More and more professionals are choosing to publish critical posts on CircleID from all corners of the Internet industry. If you find it hard to keep up daily, consider subscribing to our weekly digest. We will provide you a convenient summary report once a week sent directly to your inbox. It's a quick and easy read.

Related

Topics

DNS

Sponsored byDNIB.com

DNS Security

Sponsored byWhoisXML API

Brand Protection

Sponsored byCSC

IPv4 Markets

Sponsored byIPv4.Global

Cybersecurity

Sponsored byVerisign

Domain Names

Sponsored byVerisign

New TLDs

Sponsored byRadix

View All Topics