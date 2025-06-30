IS3C Report: Socio-Political and Technical Impacts of Post Quantum Cryptography Policies

At the 20th Internet Governance Forum in Lillestrøm, Norway, the UN Internet Governance Forum’s dynamic coalition Internet Standards, Security and Safety (IS3C) released its new report on post-quantum policies. This report presents the findings of a collaborative study undertaken by IS3C and the French domain name registry Afnic and examines the critical need for Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) to achieve greater security in the ever-expanding global IoT landscape.

In the report, the two main authors, Dr. Elif Kiesow Cortez and João Moreno Falcão, pose that the advent of quantum computing is attracting the attention of national governments with its potential to present a profound and urgent challenge to the very foundation of digital security. With billions of Internet of Things (IoT) devices rapidly connecting our world, from smart homes to critical infrastructure, the vulnerability of current cryptographic systems to future quantum attacks is a pressing concern.

This comprehensive study explored existing IoT vulnerabilities due to insecure devices enabling massive cyberattacks and risks created within complex supply chains. The report maps the global policy landscape, showcasing diverse yet converging strategies from the US (with its mandated PQC transition by 2035) and the EU (emphasizing recommendations and hybrid solutions). Nations worldwide are recognizing the urgency and launching proactive programs to secure their digital futures.

The report also addresses the profound societal, legal, economic, and environmental implications of this transition. Protecting long-term privacy, meeting evolving data regulations, and mitigating the potential costs of quantum-enabled breaches are major challenges.

We offer actionable recommendations for governments, industry, and service providers. Key strategies include developing national PQC roadmaps, fostering public-private partnerships, investing in domestic PQC innovation, integrating quantum-resistance in the design of IoT devices and making informed procurement decisions. International collaboration, global standardization, and robust capacity building are vital for a unified, secure response.

The time to act is now. Join us in calling for a quantum-resistant IoT ecosystem, safeguarding our connected world for generations to come.

The report can be downloaded from IS3C’s webpageto learn more about preparing for this critical transition.