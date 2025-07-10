Global Domain Name Market Reaches 372 Million Domains, 1.5% Growth in 2024

|
Afnic, the French association in charge of the .fr domain and several other Internet Top Level Domains, has published the 2024 edition of its annual analysis “The Global Domain Name Market,” Here is a summary of the overarching trends and key figures.
Trends: 2024 was marked by persistent sluggishness in the long-standing, or Legacy, TLDs such as .COM. This slump was offset by the momentum of nTLDs (new Top-Level Domains), which acted as the driving force behind the market in 2024. ccTLDs (country code Top-Level Domains) also continued to grow, but at a slower rate and with contrasting regional dynamics. The context also highlights widespread fee increases. The market concentration process continued in 2024, but not as strongly as before.
Key figures: At year-end 2024, the global domain name market represented some 372 million domain names. In other words, a +1.5% increase, below last year’s level (+3.3%).
“Legacy TLDs” shrinking with a loss of 3.1 million names: In 2024, Legacy TLDs, long-standing domains such as .NET, .ORG, lost 3.1 million domain names in total, i.e. a -2% fall in their stock. However, situations are highly disparate:
nTLDs gained 6 million domain names: Posting growth of +17% and an additional 6 million names, these “new” domains created after 2014 were the strongest contributors to the overall net increase, their variation corresponding to almost the entire global net balance recorded in 2024, variations in other segments being offset against each other.
brand TLDs, registered by major brand names such as .sncf or .leclerc in France, gained +9% in stock with create operations up +17%
The growth of .brand TLDs could accelerate in the future with the opening of the second ICANN round scheduled for 2026, which will allow new businesses to apply for their own TLD. .brand TLDS also posted a high retention rate (87%), thus illustrating the loyalty of their holders and their long-term use.
Growth for ccTLDs, corresponding to a territory or country, slowed at +1.9%, compared with +3% in 2023 and +7.1% in 2022: However, this figure does not reflect the reality experienced by most ccTLD registries in 2024 as it is skewed by geographic disparities and the weight of certain major TLDs:
Download the full study: The Global Domain Name Market in 2024
