.store and MrBeast Campaign Surpasses 500 Million Views Across Platforms

MrBeast’s .store campaign drives over 500 million views, marking a milestone in digital branding.

Radix’s .store has surpassed 500 million views across social platforms through an ongoing collaboration with the world’s biggest YouTuber, MrBeast. The collaboration began in 2023, when MrBeast moved his official merchandise store from shopmrbeast.com to the more intuitive www.mrbeast.store, a change he announced in a widely viewed YouTube video. The website now sees an average of half a million visits each month. Since then, the partnership has driven notable visibility for the .store domain across platforms.

Viral growth: The first TikTok featuring .store garnered over 80 million views, while the second video has surpassed 200 million, bringing their combined reach to nearly 290 million. Beyond TikTok, .store has appeared in multiple MrBeast YouTube videos and Shorts. In total, the campaign has generated over 500 million views across platforms, more than thrice the reach of the 2025 Super Bowl broadcast that drew an estimated 127.7 million viewers, according to Nielsen.

Brand synergy: Commenting on the campaign’s success, Arjun Pande, Senior Director of Brand Marketing for .store at Radix, remarked: “This milestone highlights how powerful culturally relevant collaborations can be in driving awareness and adoption. Partnering with MrBeast has significantly amplified .store’s visibility and reinforced its position as the preferred TLD for selling online. The seamless integration of .store into MrBeast’s brand makes the association even more memorable.”

Strategic focus: The success of this campaign reflects Radix’s continued focus on empowering entrepreneurs with brandable online identities. As the registry behind some of the most popular new domain extensions, including .tech, .online, and .site. Radix continues to shape how individuals and businesses build their presence online.

About .store – Launched in 2016, .store is the leading domain extension for online sellers and creators. With over 2.3 million domains registered, .store is trusted by global personalities and brands including Emirates (www.emirates.store), Cristiano Ronaldo (www.cr7fragrances.store), MrBeast (www.mrbeast.store), and Rihanna (www.rihanna.store), among others. .store is owned and operated by Radix, one of the world’s largest portfolio registries for new domain extensions. For more information, visit www.get.store.