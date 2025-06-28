.PARIS : Can the Backend Registry Help Sales?

|
As published on June 24, 2025, it is with no surprise that the AFNIC was renewed as the backend registry provider of the .PARIS new generic Top-Level Domain.
What caught my attention in the announcement was this paragraph:
“Afnic’s remit will also be expanded to include communication and promotion of the .paris TLD, as well as the development of initiatives designed to increase its adoption by businesses and private individuals.”
The Backend Registry is also going to include communication in its role. My understanding of this paragraph is that the number of domain names created (“sold”?) should evolve to include more domain names on the market.
An interesting test
If more communication to me means more domain name registrations, it is going to be easy to check if the Backend Registry does a good job: .PARIS domain name registrations have stagnated at around 25,000 in 2023 and dropped to 19,500 in 2024 and 2025 (up to June 2025). These numbers should normally increase now (source).
The role of the Backend Registry provider
If such a communication role was not the role of Backend Registries in the first round of the ICANN new gTLD program in 2012, this trend could have developed since:
