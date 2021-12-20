The Christmas Goat and IPv6 (Year 12)

This year could be the fifth year in a row where the goat isn’t burned down. But early in the morning of Dec 17th, it was on fire by an arsonist who got caught a few minutes later. So Stephan Lagerholm (@iPv4depletion), who had visited me earlier for some IPv6 site seeing in Gävle and I were lucky to get this photo.

The traffic went down by 5% from last year, and I don’t have any good explanation for that. The visitors with many hits in the logs are always from the same countries where North America and Europe are dominating. It is a pity that the goat is not popular in places like India. :)

According to Google statistics, the IPv6 traffic in Sweden has increased from 8.6 to 10.3% since 2020, but it is still very very low.

You can watch the talk regarding my thoughts about the Swedish failure in IPv6 in my complete broken English here in this video (and in Swedish)

To summarize the two talks, it is sad that Sweden’s largest mobile operator and a broken business model stopped us from developing the Internet.

Google also tells us that IPv6 is almost always over 37% worldwide now. The spikes are weekends as it is more common to have IPv6 at home than at the office. The worldwide increase has slowed down a little.

I think the two links below explain why the IPv6 worldwide adoption will increase significantly in the following years:

I am writing this on December 18, 2021, and I’m on a three-week Christmas leave, so I don’t want to spend too many hours analyzing the logs… but I have to brag a little—I’m now in the IPv6 Hall of Fame! :)