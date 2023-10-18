Home / News

China Mandates IPv6 for Router Manufacturers Starting December 1

By CircleID Reporter
  • October 18, 2023, 5:51 pm PDT
  • Views: 990
  • Add Comment

China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MiiT) has directed local router manufacturers to default to the IPv6 protocol from December 1, 2023, onwards. This directive encompasses wireless LAN equipment that offers a public IP address allocation feature, ensuring that they have IPv6 address allocation as their default setting while still permitting user-configured settings.

All agencies responsible for testing and approving such equipment must now have the capability to test for IPv6 protocol compliance, ensuring all new equipment meets the standard, asserted MiiT.

While the directive is applicable to telecommunications giants like China Telecom, they can continue supporting the older IPv4 standard.

Slow adoption concerns: This push towards IPv6 comes as a response to the slow adoption rate in the country. Data from the Asia-Pacific Network Information Centre (APNIC) shows that only about 31% of connections in China currently use IPv6, even though concerns about running out of IPv4 addresses had been raised by officials as early as 2008.

The notice also emphasizes that manufacturers or importers of wireless LAN equipment intended for sale and use within China must obtain the necessary approval certifications. Furthermore, they need to comply with pertinent radio management regulations. Testing agencies are required to conduct their evaluations according to specific technical requirements listed in the notice.

Telecom operators are encouraged to support users accessing the Internet via IPv6 wireless LAN devices. However, users retain the option of using existing wireless LAN equipment.

Monitoring and enforcement: To ensure adherence, radio management bodies in various provinces and regions will intensify monitoring of the production and sale of IPv6 wireless LAN equipment, penalizing non-compliant devices.

Existing wireless LAN devices made or imported before the December 1 deadline can remain in circulation until their retirement.

By CircleID Reporter

CircleID’s internal staff reporting on news tips and developing stories. Do you have information the professional Internet community should be aware of? Contact us.

Visit Page

Filed Under

Comments

Comment Title:

  Notify me of follow-up comments

We encourage you to post comments and engage in discussions that advance this post through relevant opinion, anecdotes, links and data. If you see a comment that you believe is irrelevant or inappropriate, you can report it using the link at the end of each comment. Views expressed in the comments do not represent those of CircleID. For more information on our comment policy, see Codes of Conduct.

CircleID Newsletter The Weekly Wrap

More and more professionals are choosing to publish critical posts on CircleID from all corners of the Internet industry. If you find it hard to keep up daily, consider subscribing to our weekly digest. We will provide you a convenient summary report once a week sent directly to your inbox. It's a quick and easy read.

I make a point of reading CircleID. There is no getting around the utility of knowing what thoughtful people are thinking and saying about our industry.

VINTON CERF
Co-designer of the TCP/IP Protocols & the Architecture of the Internet

Related

Topics

Brand Protection

Sponsored byCSC

Cybersecurity

Sponsored byVerisign

Domain Names

Sponsored byVerisign

IPv4 Markets

Sponsored byIPv4.Global

Threat Intelligence

Sponsored byWhoisXML API

New TLDs

Sponsored byRadix

View All Topics