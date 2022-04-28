European ccTLDs Saw a Slow Down in Domain Name Sales, Deletions and Transfers, According to CENTR’s Latest Report

DOMAIN GROWTH – Median 1Y growth rates in total domains (Source: CENTR)

The latest CENTRstats Global TLD Report has been released, covering the global status and registration trends in all top-level domains (legacy gTLDs, new gTLDs and ccTLDs), with a specific focus on the European ccTLD market. According to the report, domain name sales, deletions and registrar transfers slowed down for European ccTLDs over 2021; however, demand for new domains is still outpacing deletes, keeping growth in the positive.

Below are additional highlights from the report:

The median 1-year growth in European ccTLDs was 3.8% (Jan 2022), up from the 6-month average. Renewal rates are stable with a median of 85%.

The combined market share of ccTLDs across EU countries is estimated at 61%. For most CENTR member ccTLDs, their local (country-based) market share has not changed over the past few years.

European ccTLDs are being sold by registrars at a median price of 10.2 EUR—up slightly from the previous quarter. This price contrasts with 12.1 EUR for a .com domain recorded over the same set of registrars.

Over Q4 2021, error rates in European ccTLDs came down slightly, with parking rates remaining similar. 46% of domains under European ccTLDs have functional web content, of which 65% have a valid SSL certificate.

The error rate (DNS, connection or others resulting in no content) among the top 100 gTLDs rose by 6% over Q4 2021. 23% of domains under the top 100 gTLDs have functional web content, of which 64% have a valid SSL certificate.

The rate of gTLD domains that redirect has been rising.

Download the full copy of the report here.