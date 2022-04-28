European ccTLDs Saw a Slow Down in Domain Name Sales, Deletions and Transfers, According to CENTR’s Latest Report

The latest CENTRstats Global TLD Report has been released, covering the global status and registration trends in all top-level domains (legacy gTLDs, new gTLDs and ccTLDs), with a specific focus on the European ccTLD market. According to the report, domain name sales, deletions and registrar transfers slowed down for European ccTLDs over 2021; however, demand for new domains is still outpacing deletes, keeping growth in the positive.
Below are additional highlights from the report:
The median 1-year growth in European ccTLDs was 3.8% (Jan 2022), up from the 6-month average. Renewal rates are stable with a median of 85%.
The combined market share of ccTLDs across EU countries is estimated at 61%. For most CENTR member ccTLDs, their local (country-based) market share has not changed over the past few years.
European ccTLDs are being sold by registrars at a median price of 10.2 EUR—up slightly from the previous quarter. This price contrasts with 12.1 EUR for a .com domain recorded over the same set of registrars.
Over Q4 2021, error rates in European ccTLDs came down slightly, with parking rates remaining similar. 46% of domains under European ccTLDs have functional web content, of which 65% have a valid SSL certificate.
The error rate (DNS, connection or others resulting in no content) among the top 100 gTLDs rose by 6% over Q4 2021. 23% of domains under the top 100 gTLDs have functional web content, of which 64% have a valid SSL certificate.
The rate of gTLD domains that redirect has been rising.
