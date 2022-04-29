May 13 Deadline to Nominate People for 2022 Jonathan B. Postel Service Award

Do you know someone who has made outstanding contributions in service to the Internet community? Someone who has made the Internet better in some way who deserves more recognition? Maybe someone who has helped extend Internet access to a large region? Or wrote widely-used programs that make the Internet more secure? Or served in some capacity behind the scenes in Internet services? Or maybe someone who has been actively working for open standards and open processes for the Internet?
Each year the Internet Society awards the Jonathan B. Postel Service Award to an individual or an organization that, like Jon Postel, has made outstanding and sustained contributions in service to the Internet community.
A statement of recommendation – A brief statement that includes specific acts, works, contributions, and other criteria that show how the candidate exemplifies the standard set by Jon Postel. It should be clear from this statement that the candidate has performed in this manner consistently and over a long period of time, not simply that the candidate has done several significant things in the area of data communications and the Internet.
Two references – Names, email addresses and phone numbers for at least two people who will support your recommendation.
Two letters of reference
The Jonathan B. Postel Service Award provides a great opportunity to recognize people who have made the Internet better is some way. Please consider nominating someone you know before the May 13 deadline!
By Dan York, Author and Speaker on Internet technologies - and on staff of Internet Society
Dan is the Director, Online Content, for the Internet Society but opinions posted on CircleID are his own. View more of Dan’s writing and audio here.
