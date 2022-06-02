How .FUN Makes Business Look Better

.FUN embarked on a journey to meet the people of Boring, Maryland—one of the ‘least fun’ cities in the US—a campaign developed with Fred & Farid New York

If there’s one thing we can all agree on, it’s that the world needs more fun right now. We can agree that a .FUN domain name is a powerful thing. It changes everything for the better. When it comes to business, in a landscape dominated by .COMs, .FUN can make your business stand out from the sea of sameness of .COMs.

New domain extensions offer the opportunity to pick keyword-rich and meaningful domain names to stand out from a crowded market. Successfully launched in April 2017 by Radix, one of the world’s leading domain portfolio registries in the world, .FUN is designed for individuals, startups or mid to large organizations (in the space of kids education/entertainment, gaming and hospitality business) that are looking to entertain and engage their target audience in a unique and exciting way.

A .FUN domain name can bring a level of excitement to any kind of industry, not limited to entertainment, gaming or leisure. To demonstrate its singular point of view, the brand brings a .FUN filter in the most unexpected place… the one place that needs it the most: the City of Boring.

.FUN embarked on a journey to meet the people of Boring, Maryland—one of the ‘least fun’ cities in the US. The campaign developed with FRED & FARID New York features Jim Blum, Boring town resident and local real estate broker standing in front of a .FUN truck to highlight how .FUN can bring levity to any person or business. Who could believe that the people of Boring, MD are actually .FUN?

Kicking off in Boring, MD the extension of .FUN will expand to other cities: Dismal, Little Hope, Death Valley, Tombstone, Misery Bay, Cape Disappointment—bringing a level of .FUN to the people and businesses in the most fun-free zones across the country.

.FUN stands out as a favorite domain extension for brands, startups and young companies that want to showcase their playful side, taking a light-hearted approach with their customers during these trying times.

What works for the cities in need of .FUN, can also add appeal for industries across a wide range of verticals. Not just for young brands and startups but also lawyers, dentists, even tax companies can look better… at least more .FUN than usual.