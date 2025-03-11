Radix’s Premium Domains Surge in H2 2024, Led by .Fun Boom

Radix’s Premium Domains performance report for H2 2024

Radix’s latest Premium Domains Report for the second half of 2024 highlights a strong performance across its portfolio, with .fun domains experiencing exceptional growth. Premium domain registrations increased by 11% year-on-year, while premium renewals rose by 16%. The standout performer was .fun, which saw a staggering 331% surge in registrations compared to H2 2023.

The report underscores a growing appetite for premium domains, particularly within emerging digital industries like AI and Web3. Notably, one in five Radix premium domains registered in H2 2024 is already live, reflecting swift adoption by businesses and creators. Domains such as *spore.fun* and *oracle.fun* are being leveraged for AI-driven applications, while Web3 platforms like *dx.fun* and *soda.fun* exemplify the trend of blockchain-based innovations.

The data also shows that Radix’s premium domain registrations have nearly doubled since 2020, suggesting sustained momentum. The report attributes this to the increasing demand for short, keyword-rich, and brandable domain names that legacy TLDs fail to provide. With renewal rates remaining strong across multiple registrars, Radix appears well-positioned to continue its upward trajectory.

Looking ahead, the success of .fun domains in AI and Web3 hints at broader shifts in digital branding. As businesses seek more dynamic and engaging domain names, the premium domain market is likely to see further expansion.