Public Interest Registry Now Offers .CHARITY, .FOUNDATION, .GIVES as Part of Its ‘.ORG Family of Domains’ Portfolio

PIR’s offering of newly acquired top-level domains illustrates ongoing commitment to empower mission-driven organizations across the globe.
Public Interest Registry (PIR), the non-profit organization behind .ORG and leading provider of mission-driven domains, today announced its .ORG family of domains now includes: .CHARITY, .FOUNDATION, and .GIVES. Following PIR’s acquisition of .CHARITY, .FOUNDATION and .GIVES, the TLDs are now officially available through PIR.
With the addition of the newest TLDs, the PIR portfolio now includes .ORG, .NGO, .ONG, Internationalized Domain Names (IDNs or .ORG in other languages/character sets), .CHARITY, .FOUNDATION, and .GIVES. Together, these TLDs make up PIR’s .ORG family of domains. .GIVING also will be officially added to PIR’s growing family of domains later this year.
The expansion of the .ORG family of domains marks a step forward in PIR’s strategic plan to fulfill its commitment to serving the public interest online and empowering mission-driven organizations to engage with their communities and advance positive change in the world.
“Options are good. We want mission-driven organizations to have more tools in their toolboxes to connect with each of their specific audiences with the important work they’re doing to power meaningful progress in their communities,” said Jon Nevett, CEO of Public Interest Registry. “If your organization aims to do good, you’re a fit for the .ORG family of domains—from corporations launching a corporate social responsibility initiative, to mission-driven social enterprises, to non-profit organizations large and small. Our .ORG family of domains is for everyone working to make a positive impact in the world.”
Along with the trustworthiness and security of the .ORG domain, .CHARITY, .FOUNDATION, and .GIVES provide a multitude of benefits for mission-driven organizations:
Mission-driven organizations can purchase .CHARITY, .FOUNDATION and .GIVES—and any of the other members of the .ORG family of domains—through accredited registrars listed on PIR’s website. .GIVING—which can be used to create a dedicated space for specific fundraising efforts by social enterprises, corporations with a commitment to CSR, and non-profits of all sizes—will launch in 2022 and be available to all in 2023.
