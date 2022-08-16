Radix Reports 24% Growth in Premium New Domain Name Registrations

Radix today shared its bi-annual premium report for the first half of 2022, giving a full overview of the premium domain sales across its new TLD portfolio from 1st January 2022 till 30th June 2022.

The company reports $3.8M in total Premium retail revenue and #2.5M in Premium retail renewal revenue. .Tech remains the top TLD in premium retail registrations, followed by .Store and .Online.

Some of the key highlights from the report include: