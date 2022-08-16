Home / Industry

Radix Reports 24% Growth in Premium New Domain Name Registrations

By Radix  (Sponsored Post) Domain Names for the New Internet
  • August 16, 2022
  • Views: 381

Radix today shared its bi-annual premium report for the first half of 2022, giving a full overview of the premium domain sales across its new TLD portfolio from 1st January 2022 till 30th June 2022.

The company reports $3.8M in total Premium retail revenue and #2.5M in Premium retail renewal revenue. .Tech remains the top TLD in premium retail registrations, followed by .Store and .Online.

Some of the key highlights from the report include:

  • $3.8M in retail premium revenue – includes $2.5M in Premium retail renewal revenue
  • $390K in annuity Premium sales for .Tech; highest grossing TLD
  • 24% growth in Premium new registrations from H2 2021
  • 38% growth in Premium retail renewal revenue from H2 2021

By Radix, Domain Names for the New Internet

Radix is one of the world’s leading new domain registries with 10 new extensions that include .ONLINE, .STORE, .TECH, .WEBSITE, .SPACE, .PRESS, .SITE, .HOST, .FUN and .UNO. Through these extensions, Radix is empowering business owners to get short, memorable and descriptive domain names that can be used for a website, email address, or a variety of other internet addressing purposes. For more details, visit http://www.radix.website.

Visit Page

Filed Under

CircleID Newsletter The Weekly Wrap

More and more professionals are choosing to publish critical posts on CircleID from all corners of the Internet industry. If you find it hard to keep up daily, consider subscribing to our weekly digest. We will provide you a convenient summary report once a week sent directly to your inbox. It's a quick and easy read.

I make a point of reading CircleID. There is no getting around the utility of knowing what thoughtful people are thinking and saying about our industry.

VINTON CERF
Co-designer of the TCP/IP Protocols & the Architecture of the Internet

Comments

Commenting is not available in this channel entry.

Related

Topics

Domain Names

Sponsored byVerisign

Cybersecurity

Sponsored byVerisign

Threat Intelligence

Sponsored byWhoisXML API

IPv4 Markets

Sponsored byIPv4.Global

Brand Protection

Sponsored byCSC

View All Topics