Radix Turns 10, Celebrates With We Are X Campaign

Marks the milestone as the largest portfolio nTLD Registry with over 5.5 million domains under management.

Radix, the largest portfolio nTLD Registry with over 5.5 million domains under management, marked its 10th anniversary last week by launching a celebratory campaign, We Are X, at NamesCon 2022. Launched in 2012, Radix has seen a staggering 216% revenue growth in the last five years alone.

(Seen left to right) Radix’s Karn Jajoo - Director, Premium Names, Sandeep Ramchandani - CEO, Neha Naik - VP, Channel Partnerships, Joel Rasquinha - Associate Director, Strategic Partnerships and Mark Ghoriafi - Senior Manager, Strategic Partnerships at the Radix We Are X party at NamesCon 2022.

Radix entered the domain industry ten years ago when ICANN invited applications for new domain extensions. They submitted applications for 31 strings and beat out the competition to win the rights to 7 of those strings. They have since acquired 3 more. Currently, Radix’s portfolio comprises of 10 TLDs, including .Online, .Store, .Tech, .Website, .Space, .Press, .Site, .Host, .Fun and .Uno. In 2019, Radix became the first portfolio Registry to have more than 1 TLD with over 1 million domains under management - .Online and .Site.

Focused on reinventing the approach to marketing domains, Radix treats each TLD as an individual brand. This approach allows them to focus on ideas that address actual customer pain points and has resulted in campaigns like Ideato.store and Startin.tech, which connected deeply with their audience. Their platform, Namify.tech, opens opportunities for Radix to bridge the gaps in the customer journey from ideation to execution. Currently, Radix has confirmed projects in the pipeline that will aid the customer buying experience and journey even more.

Among the few Registry-only companies in the domain industry, Radix reported a 60% increase in YoY revenue in 2021 and a staggering 216% revenue growth from 2017. By focusing on a high-high model for Premium pricing and renewal, Radix also reported a 187% increase in revenue and renewals from Premium domain names over the last three years.

Sandeep Ramchandani, CEO, Radix, said about the milestone, “Even when we started as a team of 10 with a big vision, success to us had always been about creating more value for our customers and partners than we ask of them. As we look forward to the next decade, we hope to continue contributing towards helping our customers succeed while they work towards realizing their dreams.”

Radix was founded by serial entrepreneur Bhavin Turakhia. His previous ventures in the domain industry include ResellerClub and BigRock, both ICANN accredited registrars, and LogicBoxes, a web products and consulting company. These companies were acquired by Endurance International Group, now Newfold Digital, in 2013. Bhavin currently heads Titan, Flock, and Zeta as CEO.