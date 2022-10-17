Home / Industry

Where Domain Security Meets the Supply Chain Crunch

By CSC  (Sponsored Post) We are the business behind business
  • October 17, 2022
New research from CSC indicates that fraudsters took advantage of the 2022 supply chain shortages to target consumers with fake websites.

Consumers will go to great lengths to purchase goods in short supply if it’s what they really need. As global and societal events—such as supply chain shortages occur—CSC has observed that there is a corresponding increase in domain registrations that attempt to capitalize on the event.

We assessed the baby formula and semiconductor markets as they have both recently experienced supply chain shortages. The report shows that risk increases for companies and consumers experiencing supply chain shortages, and outlines how companies, especially those that supply critical infrastructure, can improve their security posture.

To find out the latest trends by industry, and how to protect your brand against the constant barrage of cyber attacks, click here.

By CSC, We are the business behind business

We help effectively manage, promote, and secure our clients’ valuable brand assets against the threats of the online world. Leading companies around the world choose CSC as their trusted partner to gain control of their digital assets, maximize their online potential, and increase online security against brand risks.

