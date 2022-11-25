Starlink Now Covers All of Australia

|
My colleague, Robert Smallwood in Geraldton, WA at the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (WA Government), has been testing Starlink now since March 2022 and he reports on his experience and in general, provides updates about Starlink and its mother company, SpaceX. He allowed me to use his report to write this article.
He reports that the service has been reliable and fast, with most outages lasting only a few seconds at a time, with one notable exception on 30 August, where there was an outage of at least 1.5 hours (apparently a system-wide network outage). Teams and Zoom conferences over Starlink have been without issue, and the relatively high latency of around 75ms (due to all traffic being routed via Sydney Point of Presence (PoP) has not had a noticeable impact on real-time conversations.
Robert’s Starlink unit was previously installed on a ground mount, with approximately 5% of the required field of view obstructed by nearby trees. Since the last report, the dish has been mounted atop a two-story roof, with zero obstructions in the field of view. This shift in dish location has made a notable difference in dropouts. Since shifting the dish to the roof, dropouts due to obstructions have been almost nil.
This is his performance information over the period of March—October 2022:
Maximum download and upload speeds have been variable from the beginning but have not noticeably changed over time. However, recently (in the past 30 days), download speeds have become somewhat more consistent. This can likely be attributed to Starlink’s close management of subscriber numbers being permitted to join the network based on the available capacity from existing satellites. As additional satellites are launched, speeds have increased but modulated as more subscribers are connected.
The latest updates from Starlink include:
Meanwhile, there are broader issues and implications. Minister for Communications Michelle Rowland has recently announced that the Commonwealth will establish an LEO working group to help inform the Government about how this emerging capability might play a role in future telecommunications policy.
Also, the large number of satellites employed by Starlink may create a long-term danger of space debris resulting from placing thousands of satellites in orbit and the risk of causing a satellite collision, potentially triggering a phenomenon known as Kessler syndrome.
