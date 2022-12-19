WhoisXML API Launches Regulation-Specific IP Data Feeds

WhoisXML API’s IP intelligence now includes Regulatory Compliance IP Data Feeds available as separate IP geolocation and IP netblocks files. These data feeds are filtered to only provide the IP geolocation and ownership data of IP addresses from sanctioned or restricted locations as specified by different regulatory authorities. The files were created with the purpose of helping businesses ensure compliance and avoid incurring penalties.

At present, Regulatory Compliance IP Data Feeds contain data related to IP addresses and netblocks in OFAC-restricted areas, including comprehensively sanctioned countries, such as Cuba, Iran, North Korea, Russia, Syria, and several regions of Ukraine (i.e., Crimea, Donetsk, and Luhansk). Downloadable file samples of IP netblocks and IP geolocation data are also available for those interested in testing the data.

We are currently working on separate data feeds for IP data belonging to areas covered by the International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR) and Common Foreign and Security Policy (CFSP).

About Our Regulatory Compliance IP Data Feeds

Regulatory Compliance IP Data Feeds are the latest additions to our existing and complete IP geolocation and netblocks databases. Each feed comes in two types—IP geolocation and IP netblocks files. Both types are downloadable in CSV and JSON formats.

Regulatory Compliance IP Geolocation Data Feeds

The IP geolocation files contain the geolocation data of IP addresses from restricted areas, down to their city-level locations. The data feed also contains the IP addresses’ ISPs, connection types, postal codes, latitude and longitude coordinates, and time zones. These are the specific data points included in the Regulatory Compliance IP Geolocation Data Feeds:

ISP

Connection type

IP geolocation details, including the two-letter country code, region, city, latitude and longitude coordinates, and postal code

Time zone

GeoNames ID

Regulatory Compliance IP Netblocks Data Feeds

On the other hand, Regulatory Compliance IP Netblocks Data Feeds notably provide IP-to-company data, helping users identify the entity that registered a specific IP range located in a sanctioned area. The feeds also contain the contact information of an IP block’s administrator, maintainer, and technical and abuse contacts.

These are the specific data points included in the Regulatory Compliance IP Netblocks Data Feeds:

IP range

Autonomous System (AS) details, including number, name, type, route, and domain

Netname

IP block description

Date and time stamp when the block was last modified

Address information, including the two-letter country code and city

Abuse contact details

Administrator’s contact details

Technical contact information

Contact details of the organization that registered the IP range

Maintainer’s ID, email address, domains, and routes

Any remarks associated with the IP block

Source of the IP range

We remain committed to our vision of a safer and more transparent Internet. As such, we’re working on providing more Regulatory Compliance IP Data Feeds and improving our IP intelligence sources.

Are you interested in learning more about our Regulatory Compliance IP Data Feeds? Talk to our team about how our IP intelligence can empower your security and regulatory compliance processes.