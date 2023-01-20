Public Interest Registry Launches a New Top-Level Domain .GIVING

Public Interest Registry, the non-profit that runs the .ORG domain has launched a new top-level domain (TLD), .GIVING, to streamline online fundraising and donating for mission-driven organizations and philanthropic-minded individuals. The new TLD offers the trustworthiness and security of .ORG, says PIR, while providing a dedicated online space for fundraising and simplifying the donation experience for individuals. Social enterprises, non-profits of all sizes, and corporations with a commitment to CSR can purchase .GIVING through accredited registrars. The launch of .GIVING is part of Public Interest Registry’s strategic plan to empower mission-driven organizations to engage with their communities and advance positive change.

.GIVING joins PIR’s growing .ORG family of domains, a comprehensive offering of domains for all types of mission-driven organizations, including non-profits, foundations, social enterprises, conscious corporations, and more. In 2022 PIR reintroduced .GIVES, .CHARITY, and .FOUNDATION as part of the .ORG Family of Domains. With the launch of .GIVING, the full PIR portfolio now includes .ORG, .NGO, .ONG, .ORG IDNs, .GIVING, .CHARITY, .FOUNDATION, and .GIVES.