Google to Deactivate Goo.gl URL Shortener, Sparking Concerns Over ‘Link Rot’

Google has announced it will fully deactivate its URL shortening service, Goo.gl, by August 25, 2025, prompting concerns about widespread “link rot.” Starting next month, Goo.gl links will display a warning message before ceasing to work altogether by the 2025 deadline. While developers have time to update their links, millions of older links might still go dark, causing disruptions.

Initially launched in 2009 to address Twitter’s character limits, Goo.gl’s purpose has diminished with the rise of more advanced link management tools and changes in the social media landscape. Alternatives like FlowPage and LinkTree now offer more sophisticated solutions for link shortening and management.

Experts warn that the shutdown could result in over 280 million dead links, leading to 404 errors and potential low-value computational costs for Google. Developers are advised to update their URLs or use the query parameter “si=1” to bypass the warning message temporarily.

The decision to phase out Goo.gl is seen by some as Google conceding to competitors like Bit.ly and TinyURL, while others view it as a natural progression towards newer technologies in link management.