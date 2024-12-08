CENTR Study Highlights Role of Content in Domain Renewal

The Council of European National Top-Level Domain Registries (CENTR) has released a public version of its 2024 Renewal Study, offering insights into the dynamics of domain retention within country code top-level domains (ccTLDs). The report identifies key factors influencing renewal rates, including domain content and age, while proposing strategies for registries to enhance retention.

Domain engagement: The study categorizes domains into three groups: high-content (active websites), low-content (parked sites), and no-content (unused). It reveals that high-content domains have a remarkable renewal rate of 90.3%, outperforming low-content (78.5%) and no-content domains (70.3%). Additionally, domain longevity boosts retention, with renewal rates surging from 54% for 1-2-year-old domains to 95% for those aged 18 years or more. Despite this, content emerged as a more significant predictor of renewal across all age groups.

CENTR recommends measures to encourage content development, such as partnerships with registrars, educational initiatives, and discounts for domains featuring active content. Further strategies include promoting technical engagement by encouraging early adoption of features like email servers (MX records) and SSL certificates.

Content retention: Patrick Myles, a data analyst for CENTR, emphasized that fostering meaningful content and active use is crucial for registries to enhance domain value and retention. The study serves as a guide for registries, registrars, and stakeholders to implement these strategies, bolstering their domain ecosystems.

The public report is available on here (PDF), inviting industry players to explore the findings and apply them to strengthen domain renewal efforts.