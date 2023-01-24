Home / News

ChatGPT Used to Create Polymorphic Malware

By CircleID Reporter
  • January 24, 2023, 11:15 am PST
  • Views: 406
  • Add Comment

ChatGPT, the newly released language model, has quickly gained popularity and is used for various tasks, from automation to music composition. While having useful features like fast and easy-to-use code examples, it also has the ability to create sophisticated malware without malicious code. According to new research, “ChatGPT could easily be used to create polymorphic malware.” This article will explore how this power can be used for both good and bad purposes.

ChatGPT is able to generate responses using a vast collection of data from 2021 and earlier. When asked for code, ChatGPT will generate modified or inferred code based on the parameters set by the user rather than reproducing examples it has previously learned. However, ChatGPT has built-in content filters to prevent it from answering questions on potentially problematic subjects like code injection.

A recent study has found that when using the API for the ChatGPT system, it does not utilize its content filter. “API bypasses every content filter there is.” The reason for this is unclear, but it makes tasks easier as the web version can become slowed down by more complex requests. The study also found that the system can be used to inject pseudocode and generate corresponding shellcode.

By CircleID Reporter

CircleID’s internal staff reporting on news tips and developing stories. Do you have information the professional Internet community should be aware of? Contact us.

Visit Page

Filed Under

CircleID Newsletter The Weekly Wrap

More and more professionals are choosing to publish critical posts on CircleID from all corners of the Internet industry. If you find it hard to keep up daily, consider subscribing to our weekly digest. We will provide you a convenient summary report once a week sent directly to your inbox. It's a quick and easy read.

I make a point of reading CircleID. There is no getting around the utility of knowing what thoughtful people are thinking and saying about our industry.

VINTON CERF
Co-designer of the TCP/IP Protocols & the Architecture of the Internet

Comments

Comment Title:

  Notify me of follow-up comments

We encourage you to post comments and engage in discussions that advance this post through relevant opinion, anecdotes, links and data. If you see a comment that you believe is irrelevant or inappropriate, you can report it using the link at the end of each comment. Views expressed in the comments do not represent those of CircleID. For more information on our comment policy, see Codes of Conduct.

Related

Topics

Brand Protection

Sponsored byCSC

Cybersecurity

Sponsored byVerisign

IPv4 Markets

Sponsored byIPv4.Global

Domain Names

Sponsored byVerisign

Threat Intelligence

Sponsored byWhoisXML API

View All Topics