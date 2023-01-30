Home / Blogs

Do You Know Someone Who Should Be in the Internet Hall of Fame? Nominations Now Open Until March 24

By Dan York Author and Speaker on Internet technologies - and on staff of Internet Society

Do you know someone who deserves recognition for helping build the Internet in their region or country? Or someone who made the Internet more secure through the work they’ve done? Or someone who made some major technical innovation that made the Internet faster or better? Or someone who is a passionate advocate who influenced other people to make the Internet better? Can you think of someone who helped the Internet reach new people? For example, in a new region or language? Do you know someone who made the Internet more inclusive and accessible to more people?

If you answered yes to any of those questions, please consider nominating that person for the Internet Hall of Fame! Nominations for the 2023 class of inductees are open now—the deadline is March 24, 2023.

Since 2012, the Internet Society has recognized the pioneers, innovators, influencers, and global connectors who have made the Internet this amazing network of networks that is now woven into the fabric of our society. You can browse the list of past IHOF inductees to get a sense of the wide range of people across many different roles, industries, and countries.

When selecting inductees, the IHOF Advisory Board considers these criteria:

  • Impact on the development or growth of the Internet that is directly related to its advancement or evolution.
  • Influence over society at large, the work of others in the field, the next generation, or another important group.
  • Reach related to the expansion of the Internet to bridge the digital divide and enrich people’s lives with global impact or within key audiences or specific geographies.
  • Innovation in creating new paradigms, eliminating obstacles, or accelerating advancements for the Internet.

If you know of someone who should receive this form of recognition, please learn more about the nomination process and submit their name before March 24!

