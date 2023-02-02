Home / News

The European Commission Proposes Charging Data-Heavy Streamers for Telecom Upgrades

By CircleID Reporter
  • February 02, 2023, 7:36 am PST
  • Views: 594
  • Add Comment

The European Union has launched a consultation on a proposal that would require technology companies, such as Netflix and Alphabet Inc., who use the most bandwidth to help pay for the next generation of internet infrastructure. The move is part of the EU’s executive arm’s “fair-share” vision and would require tech businesses to contribute to a fund to offset the cost of building 5G mobile networks and fiber infrastructure. The consultation also asked companies whether there should be a threshold that would qualify a company to be a “large traffic generator.” This proposal has already caused controversy, with the EU’s electronic communications regulator finding in October that there is “no evidence” that platforms like Netflix or YouTube should pay telecom companies to invest in internet infrastructure. Despite this, the consultation remains open for two to three months, with the proposal being the first concrete step toward a plan.

The main benefit of such a plan would go to European phone and broadband companies such as Vodafone Group Plc, Orange SA, Telefonica SA and Deutsche Telekom AG. However, tech companies and lawmakers have expressed concern that this could hurt laws protecting “net neutrality” and ultimately degrade equal access to the Internet.

One internet policy analyst, Konstantinos Komaitis, says the plan is ambitious and politically-loaded and should be detached from any attempt that seeks to pit actors against one another. He writes: “It is disappointing to see the European Commission condensing so many different and important things in one questionnaire under such a politically-loaded environment. Discussion about the future of Europe’s infrastructure and connectivity are crucial for Europe and should take place; however, they must be detached from any attempt that seeks to pit actors against one another, especially when all of them are contributing in different ways to the Internet’s value chain.”

By CircleID Reporter

CircleID’s internal staff reporting on news tips and developing stories. Do you have information the professional Internet community should be aware of? Contact us.

Visit Page

Filed Under

CircleID Newsletter The Weekly Wrap

More and more professionals are choosing to publish critical posts on CircleID from all corners of the Internet industry. If you find it hard to keep up daily, consider subscribing to our weekly digest. We will provide you a convenient summary report once a week sent directly to your inbox. It's a quick and easy read.

I make a point of reading CircleID. There is no getting around the utility of knowing what thoughtful people are thinking and saying about our industry.

VINTON CERF
Co-designer of the TCP/IP Protocols & the Architecture of the Internet

Comments

Comment Title:

  Notify me of follow-up comments

We encourage you to post comments and engage in discussions that advance this post through relevant opinion, anecdotes, links and data. If you see a comment that you believe is irrelevant or inappropriate, you can report it using the link at the end of each comment. Views expressed in the comments do not represent those of CircleID. For more information on our comment policy, see Codes of Conduct.

Related

Topics

Cybersecurity

Sponsored byVerisign

Threat Intelligence

Sponsored byWhoisXML API

Brand Protection

Sponsored byCSC

IPv4 Markets

Sponsored byIPv4.Global

Domain Names

Sponsored byVerisign

View All Topics